Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin With Powerful Grammy Tribute

Yolanda Adams, Andra Day and Fantasia livened up the final moments of the 2019 Grammy Awards with a powerful, if understated, tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

The trio took the stage at the end of the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment to perform Frankin’s version of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day performed a powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Fans and critics responded to the performance with raves on Twitter.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day just killed that Aretha Franklin tribute! #GRAMMYs — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 11, 2019

They kilt it!!! What an amazing tribute to Aretha Franklin. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Qr4fM0M8Hm — Symone A. Davis (@SymoneDavisTV) February 11, 2019

Still, some took issue with the fact that tribute was limited to a single song and felt that additional performers should’ve been incorporated.

I’m sorry...



Aretha Franklin is one of the most if NOT the most decorated, talented, influential artists in the history of music.



The Grammys gave her a ONE song tribute. Trash #Grammys — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 11, 2019

I cannot believe that I stayed up for a one-song Aretha Franklin tribute. — Kima Jones (@kima_jones) February 11, 2019

Were these divas not available for the Aretha Franklin tribute? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/d6bO49EKwA — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 11, 2019

However, fans hoping for a more expansive homage to Franklin, who died Aug. 16, can rest assured. In some respects, the performance served as the postscript to a more expansive, all-star tribute concert to the Queen of Soul.