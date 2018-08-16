Never Forget When Aretha Franklin Slammed Liz Smith For Body Shaming: 'How Dare You'

Aretha Franklin was not only a powerhouse of a singer, but also a powerhouse when it came to slamming her critics.

The “Queen of Soul” (and sass) died at the age of 76 on Thursday. As such, many have been coming out on social media to share their love for and memories of Franklin. One of those memories was from Twitter account Letters of Note, which shared a letter Franklin wrote in response to a remark made by New York Post columnist Liz Smith.

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," died Thursday at the age of 76.

In 1993, Smith remarked rather negatively about the Bill Blass gown the 18-time Grammy Award winner wore in a Fox TV special.

“She must know she’s too bosomy to wear such clothing, but clearly she just doesn’t care what we think, and that attitude is what separates mere stars from true divas,” Smith wrote.

Franklin was not pleased with that commentary, and fired back a snappy letter that we want blown up on a poster and put on walls everywhere.

“How dare you be so presumptuous,” she wrote to Smith, “as to presume you could know my attitudes with respect to anything other than music. Obviously I have enough of what it takes to wear a bustier and I haven’t had any complaints. When you get to be a noted and respected fashion editor, please let us all know.”

Aretha wrote to her...

The P.S. that Franklin added is just as biting: “You are hardly in a position to determine what separates stars from divas since you are neither one or an authority on either.”

Damn, Aretha.