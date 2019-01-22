MSNBC's Ari Melber Taunts 'Low Energy' Trump Over How Little He Works

1 / 5 <strong>What <em>is</em> a handicap?</strong>

It doesn’t mean you are terrible at golf, even though the name may seem to suggest that. The <a href="http://www.rcga.org/_uploads/documents/All You Need To Know.pdf" target="_hplink">Handicap Factor</a> is a unit of measurement for you and other potential golfers so you can play more proportionately with players of differing skill. The higher the handicap is the poorer the golfer will be relative to other players. This is something that travels with you whenever you’re playing golf. You will be playing to your handicap approximately every one and five times.

Getty Images