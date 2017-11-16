Ariana And The Rose Merges Live Concert & Immersive Theater With A Celestial Twist

As an artist who embraces an audio-visual approach to creativity, Ariana has curated an interactive performance and music event called light + space, an immersive live music party that offers more than the traditional boundaries of a concert. light + space is influenced by the club culture of the 80s and 90s, blurring the lines between interactive performance and the audience. Ariana brings her "neon-lit, glittery and glam" (PopCrush) style to life while delivering "fantasy to the pop world" (Red Bull Music). After curating a successful light + space event in the London, Ariana is set to host the next event in her hometown of New York tonight, November 16th, at House of Yes. The five-hour spectacle will be comprised of interactive theatre with fully realized characters inhabiting the space, a DJ set by Penguin.

The night will feature otherworldly beings, mystics, supernova queens, glitter bar, body painting, installations, one on one cosmic character encounters, futuristic light show, intergalactic photobooth, immersive live music, and DJ Set by Penguin Prisom. Tickets can be purchased here.