Ariana Grande And James Corden's 'Titanic' Musical Would Make Celine Dion Proud

Near, far — stop what you’re doing and watch Ariana Grande and James Corden’s “Titanic” musical, wherever you are.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album, “Sweetener,” the singer visited “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday night to show off her musical theater chops (Reminder: she did start her career with the Broadway show “13”) and share the stage with the late-night host.

In just one take, the duo performed 13 songs in front of nine different sets inspired by the ill-fated sea voyage and the 1997 movie that followed, kicking it off with a rendition of “Come Sail Away” by Styx, as they board the ship.

Grande, naturally, plays the role of the “rich girl” Rose (yes, Hall & Oates get the cover treatment here), while Corden stars as Jack — and, much like his big-screen counterpart, he can’t fit on that infamous door.

Songs by Lady Gaga, One Direction, Pitbull, *NSYNC and Nelly (yes, the two perform “Ride with Me” while recreating the movie’s steamy sex scene) all pop up in the nearly six-minute sketch. Nothing, however, compares to Grande bringing down the house (and the ship?) with “My Heart Will Go On.”

We already knew she could do a mean Celine Dion impression, but ... damn.