Ariana Grande Says 'Bye Bye' To Internet For A Bit: 'It's Very Sad'

Social media will be missing one high-profile pop star — at least for a while.

Ariana Grande announced Tuesday that she’s saying goodbye to the internet in the wake of her busted engagement to Pete Davidson, according to several outlets.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit,” Grande wrote in an Instagram Story that was later deleted. (However, several users captured it in screenshots.) “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.” HuffPost did not immediately hear back from a Grande rep.

Grande led into her declaration with a reference to her participation in Tuesday’s taping of NBC’s “A Very Wicked Halloween” special celebrating the long-running Broadway show, People noted.

Ariana’s Instagram Story #6

“time to say bye bye to the internet for jus a lil bit. it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna see rn. it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always” pic.twitter.com/0n1RvOvvF3 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) October 17, 2018

Using some colorful language, she wrote on another Instagram Story that she almost let anxiety ruin her appearance on the show.

“Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d**k finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Instagram

Grande and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Davidson ended their engagement after about four months but reportedly haven’t called it quits altogether.