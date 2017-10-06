In an interview published this week with the Coveteur, Ariana Grande reflected on the horrific attack that claimed the lives of 22 people after her concert in Manchester, England, in May of this year.
“I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” she told the website. “So ... [tour] can be a lot. Calling it off and going home was not an option.”
Two days after the incident, Grande did cancel a few dates on her Dangerous Woman tour, giving her team a chance to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”
However, she returned to the stage on June 5 for a benefit concert in Manchester, which raised money for the victims of the attack and their families. On June 7, she resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris.
“The message of the show was too important,” Grande told the Coveteur. “For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”
Just three days after wrapping her tour, Grande brought her message of hope to A Concert for Charlottesville, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The concert, billed as “an evening of music and unity,” drew tens of thousands to University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium more than a month after white supremacists descended upon the city.
Grande performed hits like “Side to Side,” “Be Alright,” “One Last Time” and “Dangerous Woman,” but it was her strong message that made the biggest impact.
“I just wanted to say really quickly how proud I am to be part of a generation that is so passionate about creating a change and making things better,“ Grande told the crowd. “To be part of a generation that refuses to be silent, I’m so proud. Keep using your voices and making this a safer place for each other. I love you. Celebrate each other and our differences.”