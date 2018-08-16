There were moments of gold in Ariana Grande’s “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired Wednesday night.

The pop star rode shotgun with “Late Late Show” host James Corden for the regular comedy bit, and the flashes of light came with her sublime impression of Celine Dion.

Corden and Grande talked pregnancy rumors, weird birthday parties, harmonizing and setting up their own band in between belting out her hits “Dangerous Woman,” “No Tears Left To Cry” and “Side To Side.”

There was even some time to grab some coffee before enjoying a rousing rendition of “Suddenly Seymour” from the Broadway musical “Little Shop Of Horrors.”

No word yet about why Grande needed the hand bandage.

Check out the full segment below: