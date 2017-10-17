Ariana Grande’s 2014 Album Cover Is Your New Favorite Conspiracy Theory

Is she really sitting on that stool?

Ariana Grande’s 2014 album “My Everything” is getting attention on Twitter this week after Buzzfeed’s Jesse McLaren tried to recreate her pose and found it difficult... perhaps even impossible:

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

The discussion gained steam when it was retweeted by Grande herself:

next week on mythbusters https://t.co/1tgyXtfyC6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 16, 2017

That sparked comments, theories, stool truthers and even multiple attempts to recreate the cover, with hilariously mixed results:

pretty hurts. I remade it because I strive for perfectionist pic.twitter.com/msiz4AIVPD — kenny🕸 (@Slhut) October 16, 2017

She's lean and nimble, you're large and clunky. That's why she's the superstar. — Raissa L (@raissa8888) October 15, 2017

hard to control for variables like stool size but i think it’s real pic.twitter.com/gWMKgC5gvW — Michael Greg🎃ry (@schmoyoho) October 17, 2017

But did you subject your results to a committee of your peers? Were the experiments run in a controlled, double-blind environment? — Nick Herrgott (@NTHerrgott) October 15, 2017

@walkerkaplan jet fuel can't melt stool beams — Charlie Kaplan (@ciwk) October 16, 2017

She does seem to have an unusual center of gravity. — Barry Rosen (@BAR0ke) October 15, 2017

Actually, if you could see behind her the stool looks like this pic.twitter.com/UQA48riHoG — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 15, 2017

I want a whole Grande scientific analysis, like the one done to test whether both Jack and Rose could fit on that raft. — Michele (@michele866) October 16, 2017

Perhaps the stool is there but most of her weight is leaning against a black wall? — Simone (@Vrtlnsanity) October 15, 2017

No not photo shopped my mate didn't photo shop pic.twitter.com/b9zKniDVMK — Spooky Kimiana 🌹🌙 (@agbxdangerous) October 16, 2017

U dont have the ponytail, that’s what balances everything out — WHO wants lasagna (@highlighthunnie) October 15, 2017

This is important work. NSF grant for this man! — Dark As Vim (@AardvarkRatnikk) October 16, 2017

Me trying to figure out how @ArianaGrande did that pic.twitter.com/LC8nJ9Gb6D — Ethan Alexander (@EthanAlexIndie) October 16, 2017

So was it a Photoshop job?

Someone tweeted other images from the shoot that appeared to confirm that Grande, indeed, was seated on the stool.