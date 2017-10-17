Ariana Grande’s 2014 Album Cover Is Your New Favorite Conspiracy Theory

Is she really sitting on that stool?
Ariana Grande’s 2014 album “My Everything” is getting attention on Twitter this week after Buzzfeed’s Jesse McLaren tried to recreate her pose and found it difficult... perhaps even impossible:
The discussion gained steam when it was retweeted by Grande herself:
That sparked comments, theories, stool truthers and even multiple attempts to recreate the cover, with hilariously mixed results:
So was it a Photoshop job?
Someone tweeted other images from the shoot that appeared to confirm that Grande, indeed, was seated on the stool.
