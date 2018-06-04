Ariana Grande Is Blond And Barely Recognizable On British Vogue Cover

Ariana Grande has a new romance and a new look.

As the cover star of British Vogue’s July 2018 issue, the fresh-faced singer looks a world away from her usual self, minus her signature cat eye makeup and trademark high ponytail.

Instead, the 24-year-old wore minimal makeup, including a smattering of fake freckles. Her hair appeared to be dyed blond and fell in loose waves (although she could’ve been wearing a wig).

Craig McDean for Vogue Grande wears a black lace dress on the cover, complete with metallic-like straps.

Grande is known for her high ponytail extensions ― a style she embraced after her real hair was damaged by repeatedly dyeing it red during the years she starred on the shows “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 4, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

In the accompanying interview with Vogue, Grande spoke about dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome since the Manchester Arena bombing, which occurred right after her concert there on May 22, 2017.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing,” she said. “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing.”

Grande added, “I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

She also opened up about her struggles with anxiety, something the singer said she thought “everyone had.”

“My anxiety has anxiety,” she said. “I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”