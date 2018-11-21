Ariana Grande Drags Piers Morgan There And Back Again To Defend Mom

Ariana Grande has issued a personal “thank you, next” to Piers Morgan.

The British TV personality, who spends his days body-shaming and making other derogatory comments toward women, has taken aim at the girl group Little Mix and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in recent days.

After calling DeGeneres a hypocrite for sharing a photo montage of shirtless celebrity men on her show, he moved on, slamming the band for appearing nude in an empowering photoshoot for their latest single “Strip.”

Grande’s mother, Joan, was having absolutely none of it, tagging Morgan in a tweet on Wednesday after he continued to slam Little Mix on his social media.

“Honestly what is wrong with you @ piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @ TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @ LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.”

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O — Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018

Never one to shy away from attention, Morgan, of course, responded by doubling down on his criticisms of DeGeneres, then knocking Little Mix once again.

“Ellen’s a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity,” Morgan wrote.

“As your own daughter does...!” he added, attempting to curry favor with Grande.

Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does...! https://t.co/nCQAsIgoVG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

Anyone who’s the slightest bit familiar with the “God Is A Woman” singer knows her family is strictly a no-go zone. Grande quickly came to her mother’s defense and hit back at Morgan in a series of tweets for all the internet to see.

First, she defended DeGeneres as an “incredible & kind human being.” Then she broke down why the girl group choosing to go nude is absolutely nobody’s business.

“I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

But she wasn’t done dragging Morgan just yet, knocking the TV presenter’s attempts to stay relevant by criticizing “young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do.”

“i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it,” she added.

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Grande and Morgan have a bit of a history that dates back to the Manchester bombing at Grande’s concert in 2017. Morgan took issue with the pop star for not visiting victims in the hospital and choosing to fly home to be with family.

He later apologized and admitted he misjudged her after Grande returned to the city soon after to surprise and sit with her injured fans, as well as host a benefit concert, which raised millions for victims of the attack.

Morgan tried to defend himself as an equal opportunity offender and assured Grande that his career was “doing just fine,” pointing to his name trending on Twitter.

Hi Ariana!

How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother.

Of course, women can do what they like - but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it.

All due respect, but thank YOU. Next... https://t.co/PpRK5Wqs92 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

Now now, young lady - my career's doing just fine thanks.

For the record, I criticise/praise everyone - male, female, gender-fluid.

Indeed, I've written columns praising AND criticising you, and you deserved both. https://t.co/vfsDNqzYLl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018