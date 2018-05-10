Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Reportedly Break Up

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller have reportedly split.

The singer and rapper pulled the plug on their approximately two-year relationship because of busy work schedules, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

They appeared cozy backstage last month at Coachella, where Grande performed. But that’s apparently not the case anymore.

The two had been an item since at least August 2016, when they were seen kissing at a sushi bar. They had collaborated on Grande’s 2013 hit “The Way” and Miller’s “My Favorite Part,” Billboard noted.

Miller and Grande’s romance spanned a difficult time for the “No Tears Left To Cry” pop star. She performed at a May 2017 concert in Manchester, England, where 22 were killed in a terrorist bomb attack. The next month, Miller took the stage with Grande at a benefit for the victims and their families.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform at a Manchester benefit.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that Grande and Miller remain close friends.

Grande’s first studio album since the Manchester bombing, “Sweetener,” is due out in the summer.