Ariana Grande Tweets Message Of Support On Manchester Bombing Anniversary

Ariana Grande marked the first anniversary of the deadly bombing in Manchester, England, on Tuesday with a message of support for her fans.

A year to the day since 22 people attending her “Dangerous Woman” concert at the Manchester Arena were killed in a terrorist bombing, Grande tweeted:

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

Grande also included a bee emoji in her post, in reference to the symbol of the city.

Last week, Grande told Time magazine that the bombing was “the absolute worst of humanity.”

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”