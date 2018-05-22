Ariana Grande Tweets Message Of Support On Manchester Bombing Anniversary

Ariana Grande marked the first anniversary of the deadly bombing in Manchester, England, on Tuesday with a message of support for her fans.
A year to the day since 22 people attending her “Dangerous Woman” concert at the Manchester Arena were killed in a terrorist bombing, Grande tweeted:
Grande also included a bee emoji in her post, in reference to the symbol of the city.
Last week, Grande told Time magazine that the bombing was “the absolute worst of humanity.”
“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”
Grande released her first single since the attack, “No Tears Left To Cry,” in April: