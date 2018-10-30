Ariana Grande Moves Crowd To Tears In First Performance Since Pete Davidson Split

We will stan ... for good.

Ariana Grande took the stage in her first performance since splitting with her fiancé Pete Davidson to belt her heart for “A Very Wicked Halloween,” a 15th-anniversary special celebrating the beloved musical “Wicked.”

The special, which aired on Monday night, was a trip down the ol’ yellow brick road with cast members from the Broadway show and various other artists putting their own spin on the classic songs.

The “God Is A Woman” singer was tasked with performing “The Wizard and I,” an uptempo ballad towards the beginning of the show, originally performed by Idina Menzel, who was also on hand.

Grande sporting some serious emerald green breathed new life into the number with a particularly impressive vocal run to finish off the song.

Lucky fans who in the audience ― we’re green with envy, too ― intently watched along, and a few of them were visibly tearing up during her performance.

NBC confirmed Grande would appear on the special in September, but upheaval in her personal life as of late made some question whether she would end up on stage at all.

Just days before “A Very Wicked Halloween” was taped, the pop star and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Davidson reportedly ended their whirlwind engagement after months of dating. She reportedly even skipped the final dress rehearsal, but later pledged to not let anxiety take away from her big moment.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” the singer captioned a photo of herself at the taping of the special.

“Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye,” she continued.

And it all seemed to be worth it with Grande beaming on stage and even sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Menzel backstage.