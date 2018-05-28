ENTERTAINMENT
05/28/2018 12:49 pm ET

Ariana Grande Previews New Song With Nicki Minaj

Their teaming up on "The Light Is Coming" just made Grande's "Sweetener" album a lot sweeter.
By Ron Dicker

Ariana Grande just sweetened the deal.

The singer had already announced the summer release of her new album “Sweetener” ― which proved exciting enough for fans.

But a preview she shared of a new collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj just sent the faithful into happy shock.

It’s called “The Light Is Coming.” Check it out:

Billboard noted that Grande had teased the title of the song a few weeks ago and there was buzz that the collaboration was happening.

Grande and Minaj teamed up on “Side to Side” back in 2016.

Many Twitter users appeared awfully happy about the reunion.

