Ariana Grande Drops First Single, 'No Tears Left To Cry,' Since Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande has turned the world upside down with her new single, “No Tears Left To Cry.”

The pop star dropped the first track off her upcoming and currently untitled fourth studio album on Thursday night accompanied by a gravity-defying music video. The song is the first single Grande has released since her album “Dangerous Woman,” which was stacked with hits like “Into You” and “Side To Side.”

“No Tears Left To Cry” is also the first to arrive since a terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester, England, claimed the lives of 22 people in May 2017. Grande returned to the city a month later for a benefit concert that raised millions for the families of the victims.

The single, which reunites Grande with frequent collaborators Savan Kotecha, ILYA and Max Martin, appears to address the tragedy. “Right now, I’m in a state of mind / I wanna be in, like, all the time / Ain’t got no tears left to cry,” she sings. The final shot of the music video also features a bee, an emblem of the British city that became a symbol of unity in the wake of the bombing.

But the song doesn’t dwell in sadness for long, transitioning to an upbeat chorus. “So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up / I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up,” she belts.

After releasing the single, Grande thanked fans for their support on Instagram and revealed what she was trying to achieve with the new sound:

thank you from the bottom of my heart. i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.

Grande typically has had more success with the second singles from her albums ― “Into You” (from her third studio album) and “Break Free” (from her second) are some of the most memorable tracks in her catalog ― so we expect to be hearing more from the singer very soon.