Ariana Grande Says Wedding To Pete Davidson Is Going Down Next Year

Turns out there is one thing Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren’t rushing.

The “Sweetener” singer and “Saturday Night Live” star may have split with their significant others, started dating and gotten engaged in record time, but don’t expect them to tie the knot right away.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Grande revealed that, while she’s in the midst of planning their wedding, the big day won’t arrive until sometime next year.

“My friends and I, and my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she told host Michael Strahan. “It’s really fun. I work so much, I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

She added: “It’s gonna be like, next year.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

Grande, who met Davidson for the first time during an “SNL” taping years ago, said she knew the two were meant to be together from the beginning, despite them both being in relationships at the time.

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” a bashful Grande told Strahan. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, OK, whatever.’”

The 25-year-old went onto explain that Davidson “just ticks every box” and that life has never ― to borrow a word ― been sweeter.

“We’re just grateful, enjoying every minute because life’s too short,” she said.

John Shearer via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018.

Davidson, for one, knew that he wanted to marry Grande as soon as they started dating, even sending her pictures of engagement rings over text. Eventually, he decided on a 3-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” the comedian, 24, told the magazine. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pete Davison and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

The pair recently made their unsurprisingly PDA-filled red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, where Grande slayed while performing her new single “God Is A Woman.”

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Davidson was sporting a bracelet at the ceremony bearing the initials A, G and D, which some believed to stand for Ariana Grande Davidson.

The singer has already revealed that she’ll “probably” take Davidson’s last name, but will always have a special place in her heart for Grande.