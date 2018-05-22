Ariana Grande Reportedly Dating 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson

She’s lovin’, she’s livin’, she’s picking it up!

Ariana Grande and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson are reportedly dating. According to multiple outlets, their relationship has “just started” and is “very casual.” Bossip was first to report the news.

Grande and Davidson have both recently split from their respective partners. Grande broke it off with rapper Mac Miller earlier this month, after two years together. Meanwhile, Davidson recently announced that he and comedian Cazzie David had gone their separate ways.

It’s unclear how the two first met, but in 2016, Grande hosted the late-night sketch series for the first time ― to much acclaim ― with Davidson by her side. (She’d also been a musical guest in 2014.) Davidson appeared during Grande’s opening monologue, in which she joked about having a “real adult scandal.”

“Do you want to smoke some pot or something?” he asked her on stage.

NBC via Getty Images Ariana Grande during her monologue on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in March 2016.

Davidson reportedly came to support Grande at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, where she slayed the debut performance of her new single, “No Tears Left To Cry.”

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told People about the pair. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”

GC Images via Getty Images Rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande are seen attending an Oscar party in March.

Earlier this month, Grande made a rare comment on her relationship status amid reports that she and Miller had split. In an Instagram post, Grande called the rapper, with whom she collaborated on 2013’s “The Way,” “one of my best friends in the whole world.”