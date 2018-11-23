Ariana Grande Posts Moving Thanksgiving Tribute To Mac Miller

It’s been nearly three months since rapper and record producer Malcolm James McCormick, better known as Mac Miller, died of a lethal mixture of drugs and alcohol at the age of 26. His ex-girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande, posted a touching photo Thursday of the two of them taken last Thanksgiving.

“You’re v missed,” Grande said in an Instagram story caption.

Grande and Miller dated for two years before splitting back in May. Grande then had a highly publicized relationship with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged after just a few weeks, but the relationship ended last month.