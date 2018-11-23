ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande Posts Moving Thanksgiving Tribute To Mac Miller

The rapper died of an overdose in September.
By Andy McDonald

It’s been nearly three months since rapper and record producer Malcolm James McCormick, better known as Mac Miller, died of a lethal mixture of drugs and alcohol at the age of 26. His ex-girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande, posted a touching photo Thursday of the two of them taken last Thanksgiving.

“You’re v missed,” Grande said in an Instagram story caption.

Grande and Miller dated for two years before splitting back in May. Grande then had a highly publicized relationship with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged after just a few weeks, but the relationship ended last month.

A Los Angeles coroner revealed earlier in November that Miller died of an overdose after consuming alcohol, cocaine and the synthetic opioid fentanyl. 

