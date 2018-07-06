CELEBRITY
Ariana Grande Responds To Criticism Of Pete Davidson's Manchester Joke

"I of course didn't find it funny," the pop star says of the joke.
By Carla Baranauckas

Pop star Ariana Grande responded to criticism over a resurfaced joke made by her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, about the deadly bombing at her 2017 Manchester concert.

Last fall in a stand-up appearance at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Davidson said the bombing must have made Grande realize how famous she had become because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert,” The Mirror, a British tabloid, said in a story on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the following comment was posted on Twitter:

Grande, who got engaged to Davidson recently, replied:

Davidson has personal experience with the lasting effects of terrorism. He was 7 years old when his father, New York City firefighter Scott Davidson, was killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

