Ariana Grande Responds To Criticism Of Pete Davidson's Manchester Joke

Pop star Ariana Grande responded to criticism over a resurfaced joke made by her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, about the deadly bombing at her 2017 Manchester concert.
Last fall in a stand-up appearance at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Davidson said the bombing must have made Grande realize how famous she had become because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert,” The Mirror, a British tabloid, said in a story on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the following comment was posted on Twitter:
Grande, who got engaged to Davidson recently, replied:
Davidson has personal experience with the lasting effects of terrorism. He was 7 years old when his father, New York City firefighter Scott Davidson, was killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.