Ariana Grande And The Roots Deliver Soaring Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Ariana Grande and The Roots opened “The Tonight Show” on Thursday with a moving tribute to Aretha Franklin, performing one of the Queen of Soul’s signature songs, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
Grande told JImmy Fallon, who skipped his monologue for the tribute, that she once received a phone call from Franklin. She said when she answered the phone, all she heard was, “This is Aretha.” Grande responded, “Franklin?” And Franklin informed her, “There’s only one Aretha.”
Fallon thanked Grande on Twitter for doing the tribute.
And Grande also paid tribute to Franklin on Twitter.
