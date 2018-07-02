Pop star Ariana Grande is sporting a new tattoo that reportedly pays tribute to the father of her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Scott Davidson was a firefighter for New York City who died in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Pete had his father’s badge number, 8418, tattooed on his arm and now Grande has the numbers inked on her left foot, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Her tattoo was visible last week as the couple strolled through New York.

Pete Davidson also has tattoos that show his dedication to Grande, per People.com. A tattoo of a bunny mask behind his left ear is an apparent reference to the cover art of Grande’s album “Dangerous Woman.” He also has the initials “AG” tattooed on his hand.