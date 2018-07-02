ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande Gets Tattoo To Honor Fiancé's Father, Who Died On 9/11

The singer's foot is inked with "8418," the badge number of Pete Davidson's firefighter father.
By Carla Baranauckas

Pop star Ariana Grande is sporting a new tattoo that reportedly pays tribute to the father of her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Scott Davidson was a firefighter for New York City who died in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Pete had his father’s badge number, 8418, tattooed on his arm and now Grande has the numbers inked on her left foot, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Her tattoo was visible last week as the couple strolled through New York.

Pete Davidson also has tattoos that show his dedication to Grande, per People.com. A tattoo of a bunny mask behind his left ear is an apparent reference to the cover art of Grande’s album “Dangerous Woman.” He also has the initials “AG” tattooed on his hand.

The couple is in the midst of a whirlwind romance, getting engaged after several weeks of dating. Davidson confirmed the engagement on June 20, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show” and told host Jimmy Fallon that he felt like he had “won a contest.”

