Stunning visuals? Check. Madonna monologue mid-video? Check. Song of the summer? Double check.

The “God Is a Woman” music video is here, and Ariana Grande has truly outdone herself. For the second single off her album “Sweetener,” which drops Aug. 17, the pop star has created what might rank as her finest music video to date.

Helmed by the singer’s go-to director as of late, Dave Meyers, the video is a visual feast that features classical art, cosmic imagery and a helmeted Grande throwing what looks like a giant judge’s gavel through a literal glass ceiling.

The video delivers striking images in quick succession, with Grande weathering insults launched at her by a group of white men, bathing nude in pastel-colored paints and breaking it down at the center of a massive gospel choir.