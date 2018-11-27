Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Trailer Is All 'Mean Girls' And Pete Davidson Jokes

Bring on the Ariana Grande extended cinematic universe.

Music videos aren’t usually described as blockbusters, but the pop star has been building a superhero-movie level of hype ahead of the release of the music video for her No. 1 smash single “thank u, next.”

The singer on Monday night dropped the teaser trailer for the video, which she promised is coming soon, and it’s just as gloriously 2000s and star-studded as we’d hoped.

The short clip takes inspiration from a classic “Mean Girls” sequence in which high school students gossip about queen bee Regina George. Except this queen is played by Grande, who doesn’t appear in the teaser, and everybody is talking about all things going down in her very dramatic personal life.

Everyone from Troye Sivan to original “Mean Girls” stars Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond (aka the girl Regina George famously punched in the face) and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger are on hand.

Drummond’s character actually references Grande’s recent split with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, telling the camera, “Ariana broke off an engagement. So, I found a guy to propose to me, and I broke off an engagement.”

We know more cameos must be on their way, as “Mean Girls” is just one of four teen classics Grande has promised to evoke in the video. “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 30″ and “Bring It On” also inspired the music video.

People on social media (and “Mean Girls” fans everywhere) were understandably shook by the teaser, and let Grande know she actually might make fetch happen.

Everyone talking about the “thank u, next” music video teaser is really burying the lede. Ariana Grande got Bethany Byrd (Army pants and flip flops) to make an appearance!! pic.twitter.com/5opqEHntDY — jon (@prasejeebus) November 27, 2018

Nah but you really got real cast members of the original mean girls move ugh your mind and your impact. I'm weak. — Janina (@JaninaGrande) November 27, 2018

& the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to... https://t.co/iDwTdTFego — frank costa (@feistyfrank) November 27, 2018

The thank u, next trailer omfg......... I have no fucking words it’s already the best music video I’ve ever seen and we haven’t even seen her parts yet — emily (@gracefullyagb) November 27, 2018