02/23/2018 04:49 am ET

Teachers Tell Trump What They Really Want To Be Armed With -- And It's Not Guns

The #ArmMeWith campaign has a message for Washington.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump has suggested that arming some teachers would help to stop deadly school shootings. But in a viral #ArmMeWith rallying cry, educators are calling on political leaders to “arm” them with they really need: books and school supplies as well as time and resources.

Teachers Olivia Bertels and Brittany Wheaton created the movement, USA Today reported. 

“The vast majority of school personnel are uninterested in carrying a weapon into a building full of hundreds or thousands of children each day,” Bertels told the newspaper. “Those desires are not being reflected in the tone-deaf suggestions being made by lawmakers as a solution to America’s gun problem.”

Here are some of the #ArmMeWith responses to Trump on social media:  

A post shared by Lindsay (@applesandchalkdust) on

A post shared by Brittney Root (@miss5th) on

A post shared by @jillianmcd7 on

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
