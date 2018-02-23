Teachers Tell Trump What They Really Want To Be Armed With -- And It's Not Guns

President Donald Trump has suggested that arming some teachers would help to stop deadly school shootings. But in a viral #ArmMeWith rallying cry, educators are calling on political leaders to “arm” them with they really need: books and school supplies as well as time and resources.

Teachers Olivia Bertels and Brittany Wheaton created the movement, USA Today reported.

“The vast majority of school personnel are uninterested in carrying a weapon into a building full of hundreds or thousands of children each day,” Bertels told the newspaper. “Those desires are not being reflected in the tone-deaf suggestions being made by lawmakers as a solution to America’s gun problem.”

Here are some of the #ArmMeWith responses to Trump on social media:

#ArmMeWith a damn EPIPEN for my students with allergies. NOT A DAMN GUN 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Mellow Jess 💛🎈 (@JessD627) February 21, 2018

You know what? While we’re at it, #ArmMeWith a support structure of colleagues, admin, students, parents, and community leaders who are passionate about activism and advocacy in measurable ways. — Mrs. Haddad (@heymrshaddad) February 21, 2018

#ArmMeWith fair pay, an abundance of resources, excellent insurance, mental health treatment for TEACHERS, compassion from administration, less testing, more free will to teach my students to be GOOD HUMANS. — Kay Kinsey. (@_kaykinsey) February 21, 2018

No. No. F**k no I will not carry a gun. You want to arm me? #ArmMeWith :

-students with full stomachs

-school nurses. Plural. Enough for the student population.

-never ending box of expo markers and copy paper.



Give us these things and we can move mountains. — Jennifer (@JennSWhite) February 21, 2018

I don’t need to be armed with a gun but rather #ArmMeWith

•legislature that puts our children’s lives before your guns

•funding to truly support my students

•more time to build a class community instead of inundating them with testing

•action not just thoughts and prayers — Natalie Flaten (@Flaten_CCHS) February 21, 2018

#ArmMeWith enough school psychologists, social workers, & teaching assistants to ensure my students are getting all of the help they need before it becomes too much for them #SpecialEducation #teacher — Heather Anna (@hekeleana) February 21, 2018

Please #ArmMeWith a working heater in my classroom. — megan panatier (@MeganPanatier) February 21, 2018