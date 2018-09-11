Armie Hammer Is Just As Ready For A 'Call Me By Your Name' Sequel As You Are

“Call Me by Your Name” fans can rest assured: Armie Hammer is just as eager to start work on a sequel as they are to see one on the big screen.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Hammer said a follow-up to 2017’s gay-themed tearjerker “will happen,” though he was tantalizingly tight-lipped on details.

“There are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” he told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again.”

Director Luca Guadagnino began teasing a “Call Me by Your Name” sequel shortly after the film won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in March. A follow-up, he told USA Today, would once again star Hammer and Timothée Chalamet as lovers Oliver and Elio and would tackle the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and ’90s.

Now promoting his film “Hotel Mumbai,” Hammer didn’t confirm any of those plot specifics, saying, “I know a lot, but I can’t tell you anything.”

The actor acknowledged that the “Call Me by Your Name” legacy follows him just about everywhere ― including the Broadway stage door. Fans, he said, have asked him to autograph peaches after his performances in Young Jean Lee’s satirical drama “Straight White Men,” which recently wrapped an acclaimed run at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York. For his birthday on Aug. 28, one fan even presented him with a 10-pound bag of peach-flavored Haribo gummy candy.

Although “Call Me by Your Name” might have given audiences a new, um, appreciation for peaches, Hammer doesn’t think he or Chalamet will be landing any fruit-specific endorsements anytime soon.