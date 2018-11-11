World Leaders Gather In Paris To Commemorate 100-Year Anniversary Of WWI Armistice

Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on November 11, 2018.

Dozens of world leaders have gathered at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The historic moment was commemorated in a somber and rain-soaked ceremony led by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Sunday morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were among the dignitaries present.

LIVE - #WWI armistice centennial: World leaders walk toward the #ArcdeTriomphe as the commemoration ceremony starts in #Paris



Watch our live coverage here

.@realDonaldTrump's arrived at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark #ArmisticeDay100.



The US president and his wife arrived separately to the other world leaders for security reasons.



Follow #RemembranceSunday2018 ceremonies here:

The armistice that ended the slaughter of World War I came into force at 11 a.m. Paris time on 11 November 1918. Signed in France, it marked the end of a bloody and protracted conflict that had killed millions of civilians and military personnel.

The ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday was supposed to start promptly at 11 a.m. but world leaders were late to arrive, AP reported.

BREAKING: World leaders have missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I.

Most dignitaries had piled into buses at the French presidential palace and traveled together to the Arc de Triomphe. Trump and Putin, however, traveled separately to the site, apparently for security reasons.

Trump ― whose motorcade was rushed by two topless protesters with anti-war slogans on their chests ― arrived later than the other leaders. Putin was last to arrive.

Topless protestor runs toward #Trump motorcade on the Champs d'elysee before Armistice Day. Most likely from Femen

On Sunday, countries around the world planned ceremonies and other special events to mark the centenary of the armistice.

In New Zealand, a 100-gun salute took place in the capital of Wellington as people across the country attended remembrance events.

In Australia, thousands of red paper poppies were dropped from the sky in Adelaide and thousands of people, many of them veterans, gathered at the National War Memorial in Canberra to pay tribute to the more than 60,000 Australian soldiers who perished in World War I.

In an Australian first, more than 30,000 paper poppies have rained down on Adelaide to commemorate the Centenary of the end of World War I. Biplanes flew over the CBD in formation, followed by a Cessna which dropped the poppies – hand-made by local schoolchildren. #7News