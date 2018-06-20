Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Politicians, Not Kids, Should Be Held In 'Cages'

Benoit Tessier/Reuters Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says it's politicians who don't do their jobs, not children, who should be held in "cages."

The former California governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the border crisis facing the Trump administration and their “zero tolerance” immigration policy that’s led to thousands of children being separated from their parents.

“Kids shouldn’t be pawns while the ‘adults’ figure it out,” wrote the Austrian-American actor.

“If anybody is going to be in a cage while we wait for ... comprehensive [immigration] reform, let’s make it the politicians who don’t do their jobs in the cages, not innocent kids,” he added, referring to the chain-link enclosures that have been used by Border Patrol to hold child detainees.

As an immigrant, I know the magnetic power of America's greatness. As a former border Governor, I know the importance of securing our border and fixing our absurdly broken immigration system. As an American, I know that kids shouldn't be pawns while the "adults" figure it out. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 20, 2018

The administration is right that we need to fix our immigration system. But if anybody is going to be in a cage while we wait for a comprehensive reform, let’s make it the politicians who don’t do their jobs in the cages, not innocent kids. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 20, 2018