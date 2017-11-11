Arnold Schwarzenegger Picture Sends Redditors Into Overdrive

People can’t get enough of an old image of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Reddit user thelittlegnome shared this undated picture of the former California governor to the site’s “Photoshop Battle” thread on Friday:
It didn’t take long for other users to begin manipulating the image in various weird and wonderful ways ― with some adding Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., into the mix.
It’s not the first time that the picture has gone viral but as these responses show, it’s probably the funniest reaction it’s garnered yet:
CONVERSATIONS