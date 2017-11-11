WEIRD NEWS
11/11/2017 05:00 am ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger Picture Sends Redditors Into Overdrive

An old image has inspired a new meme.

By Lee Moran

People can’t get enough of an old image of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Reddit user thelittlegnome shared this undated picture of the former California governor to the site’s “Photoshop Battle” thread on Friday:

PsBattle: Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoying nature from photoshopbattles

It didn’t take long for other users to begin manipulating the image in various weird and wonderful ways ― with some adding Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., into the mix.

It’s not the first time that the picture has gone viral but as these responses show, it’s probably the funniest reaction it’s garnered yet:

snowzenegger
PS Battle
View post on imgur.com
I suck at photoshop. This was my idea
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
PS Battle
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger 
Conan nature whisper
View post on imgur.com

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
