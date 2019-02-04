Arsenal FC's Cringeworthy Chinese New Year Video Has People Confused

Arsenal FC didn’t quite score a goal with this video.

The Premier League soccer team has released a clip wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year, which falls on Tuesday. The cringeworthy video, spoken almost completely in Chinese, also is faintly endearing.

🇨🇳 With #ChineseNewYear approaching...



...we wanted to wish all our Chinese fans around the world a very special celebration 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zhXDjObjNB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 1, 2019

In the video, team members ring in the Year of the Pig by taking part in traditional celebrations, including exchanging presents, lighting firecrackers, making dumplings, and playing mah jong in front of a very obvious green screen. The players speak Chinese inaccurately. And, as many people pointed out, they look very uncomfortable doing so.

The video, aimed at the team’s Chinese supporters, was first shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. While the players didn’t nail the language, many Chinese fans appreciated the video and praised the team for recognizing the holiday.

Many viewers didn’t quite know what to make of the bizarre video and had a field day on social media.

The soccer club’s Chinese media consultant masterminded the video. And while the execution wasn’t exactly a win, give them points for trying.