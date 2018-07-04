‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Author: Trump ‘Incapable Of Reading A Book, Much Less Writing One’

A man who should know is not buying President Donald Trump’s recent tweet bragging about his writing chops.

Tony Schwartz, who shared the authorship credit with Trump for The Art of the Deal, hit back at the president’s boast on Tuesday about taking pride in “my ability to write” and having penned “many best selling books.”

“He is incapable of reading a book, much less writing one,” Schwartz tweeted on Wednesday. The author had previously revealed to The New Yorker that he had written all of 1987′s Art of the Deal.

Trump's tweet that he has "written" bestselling books is one more deceit & delusion. He is incapable of reading a book, much less writing one. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) July 4, 2018

Some of the folks responding to Schwartz on Twitter argued that The Art of the Deal sounds just like Trump. The co-author, who has emerged as a vocal Trump critic since the president’s campaign, reiterated that Trump did not write a word of it.

Yes I did a good job matching trumps tone but he wrote not a word hi@self — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) July 4, 2018

Trump has denied that Schwartz wrote the entire book, telling The New Yorker it was a collaborative effort.

Trump’s tweet boasting about his writing ability included a glaring misuse of a word that was widely mocked on Twitter. The error ― using “pour” when he meant “pore” ― was fixed and Trump’s comments were reposted.