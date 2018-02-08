Art Student Has Killer Comeback To Teacher's 'Dial Down The Feminism' Tip

An art student responded to a teacher’s suggestion that she should “dial down the feminism” in her work in the best possible way.
In response to the male educator’s “tip,” 23-year-old London-based Alex Ruth Bertulis-Fernandes created this piece:
Bertulis-Fernandes shared the image to Twitter on Wednesday night, and it immediately set the social media platform abuzz.
It’s unclear exactly what format her artwork took, or whether it’s solely a digital image. Bertulis-Fernandes did not respond immediately to HuffPost’s request for comment.
But in a subsequent tweet, she revealed that she’d been “overwhelmed” by the positive reaction and is now considering selling prints and T-shirts of the image.
BEFORE YOU GO