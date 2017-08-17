Artist Jon Berkeley Explains His Stunning, KKK-Tinged Economist Cover

What were your initial reactions to Trump’s remarks this week ― particularly his use of the phrase “both sides”?

It seemed an obvious reluctance to criticize the far right. Personally, I’m not sure that Trump has the intellectual capacity to understand the full context of his remarks. Even if this is the case, it doesn’t say much for his choice of advisers, does it?

The Economist has a reputation for being a moderate publication, respected by liberals and conservatives. (In 2013, the Economist itself claimed to be a part of the “radical centre.”) In light of this, what message do you think a cover like yours sends to readers?

We seem to be in uncharted territory in terms of eroded trust in the media. I’ve had a quick trawl through some of the comments the cover has attracted on the Economist’s Facebook page, and they seem as polarized as ever. Right-wing commentators are calling it liberal bias. Others are applauding it.

I do think that cartoons and illustration can have a strong effect on people’s perception of particular people or events over time ― maybe even more so as the credibility of the printed word is dented. Perhaps those who are undecided are just less inclined to comment.

As a longtime illustrator who’s been creating political cartoon–like images for publications like the Economist, how has your job changed ― if at all ― in the last year since Trump’s candidacy? For example, do you feel a greater responsibility to confront politics in your work today?

We live in interesting times. I’ve always had an interest in politics, and political cartooning. The supply of weapons-grade lunacy in every corner of the globe seems to have ramped up considerably in the past year, which just gives more to push against. I’ve been posting editorial cartoons on my Facebook page recently, just to get things off my chest, which is something I only did occasionally in the past. To be frank, it’s one part responsibility to three parts fun. What’s not to like about a fat target?