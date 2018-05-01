Ashley Graham's New Swimwear Line Uses Unedited Paparazzi Photos

Just when you thought Ashley Graham couldn’t get any more real, she proves us wrong.
The supermodel, whose curves have broken barriers across the fashion world, just launched a new swimwear line with size-inclusive retailer Swimsuits For All, but with one really unique twist. Unlike past campaigns, this collection features unedited and unretouched paparazzi photos of Graham wearing the new suits. The campaign is called “Power of Paparazzi.”
“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Graham says. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”
The stunning nine-piece collection is inspired by the art deco style of the 1920s, and includes gorgeous beach-ready pieces like the Ritzy swimsuit with leaf applique and gold stitching, and the Whoopee bikini with braided details and gold beading.
All pieces are carried in sizes 4 to 22, and retail from $102-$120.
Below, check out our favorites from the collection:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.