Me Too Trailblazers Ashley Judd And Mira Sorvino Are Each Other's Oscar Dates

Actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino hit the red carpet together at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Both women came forward this year to accuse now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making their arrival a moment to remember.

Judd, who is presenting at the ceremony, stunned in a deep purple gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Sorvino was feeling the fairytale in a one-shouldered blush dress complete with intricate floral details.

They arrived together, with the “Mighty Aphrodite” actress posting a photo of the two in the car before the ceremony kicked off.

“We’re on our way!!!,” she captioned the photo, joking about their contrasting blonde and brunette ’dos with the hashtag #normajeanandmarilyn.

Judd was one of the first actresses to publicly reveal Weinstein’s sexual predation in The New York Times’ bombshell report published in October about the producer’s decades-long history of abusing women in the film industry.

The “Divergent” star said he invited her into his hotel room 20 years ago, only to ask if she could give her a massage or watch him shower.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Judd recalled thinking.

The report opened the floodgates for other women, like Sorvino, to share their own accounts of Weinstein’s behavior. The Oscar-winner said the producer harassed her on multiple occasions and went on to derail her career after she rejected his advances.

Both actresses were honored as Time’s Person of the Year in the group of “silence breakers,” alongside Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke, for bringing sexual harassment and abuse to the forefront in the national conversation.

In conversation with ABC on the red carpet, the two stressed the importance of continuing the momentum of the Me Too movement and Time’s Up, the action plan and legal defense fund that aims to combat gender and racial discrimination.

“This movement isn’t stopping, we’re going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women,” Sorvino said.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino discuss the #TimesUp movement on the #Oscars Red Carpet: “This movement isn’t stopping, we’re going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women.” https://t.co/etJWZwhgR0 pic.twitter.com/NZin9vkjzH — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Fans and others watching along on Sunday immediately took to social media to commemorate their arrival, with some describing the moment as “vindication.”

HEROES. Love that these two are walking the red carpet together, while Harvey is banished. #TimesUp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/257q54kih4 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 5, 2018

Mira Sorvino on the red carpet with Ashley Judd. Feeling... what's the word? VINDICATION. #Oscars90 — Duana Taha (@Duanaelise) March 4, 2018