Asian-American Creatives Are Coming Together On A New Hashtag And It's Damn Beautiful

In the spirit of the new year, Asian-Americans are amplifying one another’s voices.

Asian-American actors, writers, filmmakers and other creatives on Twitter have been sharing their various projects using the hashtag # AsAmCreatorRollCall. Comics writer Greg Pak launched the social media campaign last month so that those in the community could support each other in 2018.

With Pak’s original post receiving hundreds of retweets, people were clearly eager to honor the work of their fellow Asian-Americans.

Asian American creators -- writers, artists, filmmakers, poets, actors, comics people, everybody! What are you working on? Let's all talk it up and support the hell out of each other in 2018! #AsAmCreatorRollCall — Greg Pak (@gregpak) December 21, 2017

Writing on his website Dec. 21, Pak recalled an encounter 15 years ago, when he was taking his sci-fi anthology film “Robot Stories” to festivals.

“I remember a distributor telling us to our faces that it seemed weird to him that the film had all these Asian people speaking English without accents. I think we just stared at him in astonishment,” Pak wrote. “He didn’t say it in a rude manner; he wasn’t trying to be offensive. He just totally didn’t get it... Even though he [was] literally talking to real live Asian Americans, he didn’t seem to understand that Asian Americans exist or could tell stories that other people could relate to.”

But with the help of grassroots Asian-American film festivals, Asian-American cultural groups and other organizations, Pak says they were ultimately able to play the film across the country. It won dozens of awards, and was eventually picked up on DVD. The story serves as proof of the power of community support, he noted.

In the past couple of weeks, using Pak’s hashtag, people have been sharing news of their upcoming work. Some big names like blogger Angry Asian Man, writer Melissa Hung and actor Yoshi Sudarso have chimed in with their own additions.

Judging from the hashtag, 2018 looks like it’s going to be an incredible year.

I have new geeky podcast idea — other than the ones I currently host — that I hope to launch in 2018. I can’t talk about it yet, but I declare it here so now I MUST MAKE IT. #AsAmCreatorRollCall — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) December 22, 2017

I have a personal essay about my family's immigration story, which will be published in early 2018. And I hope to get it together to write my book. — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) December 21, 2017

Revolvers, horses, and showdowns for me. Just wrapped up a spaghetti western feature. It’ll be released next year! It’s called “Buffalo Boys” #AsAmCreatorRollCall pic.twitter.com/rxP005NVdQ — Yoshi Sudarso (@yoshi_sudarso) December 21, 2017

Hi #AsAmCreatorRollCall, I'm an immigrant & I'm writing & drawing a magical fantasy called The Herder Witch. I'm looking for a publisher for this book. Please rec me some US companies. Read the comic here: https://t.co/7lHQjau5Fw

Art account: @skimlines pic.twitter.com/8jKIEYuqxH — Sandy #herder_witch (@skimcasual) December 25, 2017

Putting together my first comic book, writing/developing/prepping several different feature and short films and a series, and reading about and supporting other AA creators! 🙌 #AsAmCreatorRollCall — Osric Chau (@OsricChau) December 22, 2017

I’m launching a book in July and cross-stitching my resistance! #AsAmCreatorRollCall pic.twitter.com/KuMbuByjyu — Pres. Virgin Islands (@mskathykhang) December 21, 2017

I’ve got work in a romance anthology coming out through @ImageComics this upcoming February! Twisted Romance, written by @alexdecampi and drawn by myself and so many of my favorite artists! #AsAmCreatorRollCall pic.twitter.com/cgZqYJw7ba — Trungles (@Trungles) December 21, 2017

Just wrapped on the second season of #KimsConvenience. In the middle of developing two wildly different digital series and preparing for the big (and permanent) move from Toronto to LA #AsAmCreatorRollCall pic.twitter.com/vWn8VYDhV7 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 21, 2017

So, the awesome @gregpak has started #AsAmCreatorRollCall. It’s basically about supporting Asian American creators everywhere. So, WITH A FOCUS ON COMICS, let’s compile a few names. ISSA THREAD. — Abdul R. Siddiqui (@PakistaniPepper) December 25, 2017