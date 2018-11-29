ASIAN VOICES
11/29/2018 05:17 pm ET

Check Out The Steamed Buns In The 'Asian Bachelorette' Calendar

Here’s to challenging Asian male stereotypes.
By Kimberly Yam

What’s hotter than wasabi? This calendar, obviously. 

Wong Fu Productions, the digital production company behind the viral “Asian Bachelorette” video and its sequel, released a calendar featuring the stars of both “Bachelorette” parodies. 

It’s just as steamy as those char siu buns.

The calendar is currently available for preorder. Alongside photos of the “Bachelorette” contestants, including “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu, singer AJ Rafael, and YouTuber Motoki Maxted, are hilarious lines from the videos. 

November features the perfect pickup line, “This is dim sum, which we can do to the lights later.”

And for December, “If there’s a will, there’s a Wang.” 

Here’s to challenging Asian male stereotypes. It looks like 2019 is going to be a good year. 

Kimberly Yam
Asian-American Affairs Reporter, HuffPost
