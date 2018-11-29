Check Out The Steamed Buns In The 'Asian Bachelorette' Calendar

What’s hotter than wasabi? This calendar, obviously.

Wong Fu Productions, the digital production company behind the viral “Asian Bachelorette” video and its sequel, released a calendar featuring the stars of both “Bachelorette” parodies.

It’s just as steamy as those char siu buns.

The calendar is currently available for preorder. Alongside photos of the “Bachelorette” contestants, including “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu, singer AJ Rafael, and YouTuber Motoki Maxted, are hilarious lines from the videos.

November features the perfect pickup line, “This is dim sum, which we can do to the lights later.”

And for December, “If there’s a will, there’s a Wang.”