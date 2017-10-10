In the unfolding events that have seemingly rocked the entertainment business, even though so many claim to have known about Mr. Weinstein’s aggression and harassment and lecherous doings, I awoke to a statement, from an unlikely voice, that the women in question were perhaps “asking for it.”

Really?

Is this how we have evolved? Is this what the women’s movement, feminism and, more recently, the women’s march has yielded? A fellow woman, one who makes her living dressing famous women in tight, sexy dresses and one who built her empire to do her good works all over the world, would throw these brave women under the bus in a weird, mean girl version of slut shaming?

Really?

I, too, have been subjected to my own private, personal versions of sexual harassment on the job. Did I ask for it? No. What I simply asked for was a job, and what came with it was sexual harassment.

What I believe we are all asking for in these instances, is a chance to show our talent, our humanity, a chance to express ourselves and our art and perhaps, be a part of a film that can truly create change.

Sadly, it always takes a very famous person to die from an opioid overdose to shine light on the opioid epidemic and then, hopefully, create change. We thank Prince after his tragic death; the law changed and more importantly, our attitudes.

Perhaps this grotesque power play to “get some” by this brutish thug of a man and the attempts by him, his lawyer, his board and famous friends to, once again, keep it under wraps and blame the victim will fail. Perhaps the truth will out other sexual harassment, be it from a governor or a president or a presidential candidate or studio head or movie star or executive or anyone else complicit in this billionaire boys club bullsh*t that will come to an inglorious end.