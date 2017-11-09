HUFFPOST FINDS
11/09/2017 01:36 pm ET

ASOS and GLAAD Paired Up To Create A Gender-Fluid Clothing Line

All proceeds from the collection go directly to GLAAD.

By Brittany Nims

Today in partnerships we can get behind, online retailer ASOS teamed up with GLAAD to create an inclusive collection of gender-neutral clothes that emphasize advocacy through fashion.

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization tapped ASOS to create the limited-edition capsule collection as part of GLAAD’s “Together” campaign. The pieces feature the organization’s iconic ampersand logo, which symbolizes unity, acceptance and “the power of our voices together.” 

The ultra-affordable collection starts at just $13 and includes streetwear staples like totes, tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and even jewelry. Better still, 100 percent of proceeds from the collection’s sales go directly to GLAAD. 

❤️ #togetherness @adameli & @tommy.dorfman for @glaad x @asos_us ❤️📸 @remilamande 💕

A post shared by Richie Shazam 🔥🔥🔥 (@richieshazam) on

“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, who was recently honored at the GLAAD Atlanta Gala, teamed up with the brands to model the line, alongside LGBTQ influencers like Richie Shazam and Adam Eli.  

Interestingly, ASOS isn’t new to using its fashion to promote advocacy and address social issues. Just this summer, the retailer made headlines for its decision not to photoshop images of its models

Good job, ASOS. 

Take a look at some of our favorites from the new ASOS x GLAAD collection below: 

ASOS
ASOS x GLAAD relaxed t-shirt with embroidery, $32
ASOS
ASOS x GLAAD relaxed long-sleeve t-shirt with sleeve print, $32
ASOS
ASOS x GLAAD ring, $13
ASOS
ASOS x GLAAD relaxed t-shirt with tropical print, $29

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Huffington Post Shoppable Teen Fashion Proud As A Peacock
ASOS and GLAAD Paired Up To Create A Gender-Fluid Clothing Line

CONVERSATIONS