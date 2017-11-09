ASOS and GLAAD Paired Up To Create A Gender-Fluid Clothing Line

Today in partnerships we can get behind, online retailer ASOS teamed up with GLAAD to create an inclusive collection of gender-neutral clothes that emphasize advocacy through fashion.
The LGBTQ media advocacy organization tapped ASOS to create the limited-edition capsule collection as part of GLAAD’s “Together” campaign. The pieces feature the organization’s iconic ampersand logo, which symbolizes unity, acceptance and “the power of our voices together.”
The ultra-affordable collection starts at just $13 and includes streetwear staples like totes, tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and even jewelry. Better still, 100 percent of proceeds from the collection’s sales go directly to GLAAD.
“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, who was recently honored at the GLAAD Atlanta Gala, teamed up with the brands to model the line, alongside LGBTQ influencers like Richie Shazam and Adam Eli.
Interestingly, ASOS isn’t new to using its fashion to promote advocacy and address social issues. Just this summer, the retailer made headlines for its decision not to photoshop images of its models.
Good job, ASOS.
Take a look at some of our favorites from the new ASOS x GLAAD collection below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS