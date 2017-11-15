There’s at least one person out there who thinks country star Blake Shelton is actually deserving of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive title.

After the outlet bestowed the honor upon the “Voice” coach, the internet pulled a collective double take, offering up literally anybody else (Mahershala Ali, Armie Hammer, a lamppost, etc.) to take Shelton’s place.

But sexy is in the eye of the beholder, because the singer’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, thinks no one is more qualified for the distinction.

“He’s perfect for it,” she told People. “Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing.”

“[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man,” she continued. “He doesn’t even know how cute he is. [He’s] cocky but only because he’s a cowboy!”

People Magazine

Stefani and Shelton (we’re not even going to attempt a couple name, OK?) started dating in 2015 after announcing they were splitting from their respective spouses within a month of each other.

Ever since, they’ve taken their love to reality competition TV as coaches and duet partners on “The Voice,” and mined their relationship for material on a pair of shamelessly synchronized new albums. The two will next appear together on a holiday special for NBC airing Dec. 12 to perform their song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

There have even been rumors of an engagement surrounding them, which Stefani has repeatedly shot down.

John Shearer/BBMA2017 via Getty Images Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

While the No Doubt singer might not be ready to head down the aisle with Shelton, she does have a pretty good answer for what makes him “sexy.”

“It’s interesting because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or sexy or whatever way you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to,” Stefani said. “It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”