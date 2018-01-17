ENTERTAINMENT
01/17/2018 10:41 am ET

Designers To Auction Golden Globes Dresses To Benefit 'Time's Up' Fund

Black dresses and tuxedos will be available for bidding starting Jan. 19.

By Jenna Amatulli

Black outfits that many actors and actresses wore at the 2018 Golden Globes to raise awareness about the Time’s Up initiative against workplace sexual harassment will be auctioned this week to benefit the cause.

Time’s Up, eBay and Condé Nast on Wednesday announced a partnership to auction the clothes on Friday, with proceeds going to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

“We’re thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, which administers the Time’s Up’s fund.

“Each time they’ve stepped up they’ve inspired more attorneys to join the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute,” Graves added.

Black dresses and tuxedos donated by designers like Versace, Vera Wang, Balenciaga and Gucci will be available for bidding on auction site eBay beginning at noon on Jan. 19, and ending on Jan. 26.

Those who want to help, but can’t afford to throw down a ton of money, can participate in a raffle, with donations from designers Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, and Rosie Assoulin. With a $25 minimum donation to Time’s Up, you’ll be entered for a chance to pick one of three gowns.

Here are designers and celebrities who donated outfits for the auction:

Armani – Laura Dern

Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell – Viola Davis

Brioni – Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein – Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe – Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer

Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy – Nicole Kidman

Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton – Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis

Ross Monse ― Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada – Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo – Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp ― Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent – Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney ― Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino – Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang – Meryl Streep

Versace – Saoirse Ronan

Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon

Visit ebay.com/timesup on Jan. 19 to watch and participate in the action. 

