Designers To Auction Golden Globes Dresses To Benefit 'Time's Up' Fund

Black outfits that many actors and actresses wore at the 2018 Golden Globes to raise awareness about the Time’s Up initiative against workplace sexual harassment will be auctioned this week to benefit the cause.
Time’s Up, eBay and Condé Nast on Wednesday announced a partnership to auction the clothes on Friday, with proceeds going to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.
“We’re thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, which administers the Time’s Up’s fund.
“Each time they’ve stepped up they’ve inspired more attorneys to join the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute,” Graves added.
Black dresses and tuxedos donated by designers like Versace, Vera Wang, Balenciaga and Gucci will be available for bidding on auction site eBay beginning at noon on Jan. 19, and ending on Jan. 26.
Those who want to help, but can’t afford to throw down a ton of money, can participate in a raffle, with donations from designers Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, and Rosie Assoulin. With a $25 minimum donation to Time’s Up, you’ll be entered for a chance to pick one of three gowns.
Here are designers and celebrities who donated outfits for the auction:
Armani – Laura Dern
Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell – Viola Davis
Brioni – Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein – Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe
Chloe – Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer
Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy – Nicole Kidman
Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton – Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis
Ross Monse ― Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada – Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo – Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp ― Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent – Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney ― Claire Foy
Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino – Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang – Meryl Streep
Versace – Saoirse Ronan
Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon
Visit ebay.com/timesup on Jan. 19 to watch and participate in the action.