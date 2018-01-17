Designers To Auction Golden Globes Dresses To Benefit 'Time's Up' Fund

Golden Globes Activist Guests

Rosa Clemente with actress Susan Sarandon

<a href="http://rosaclemente.net/biography-of-rosa-clemente/">Rosa Clemente</a>, who attended the Golden Globes with Susan Sarandon, is an <a href="http://news.cornell.edu/stories/2017/01/alumna-activist-rosa-clemente-reflect-mlks-legacy">activist and independent journalist</a> focusing on issues affecting black and Latinx communities. She’s the president and founder of <a href="http://www.thefeministwire.com/2013/07/feminists-we-love-rosa-clemente/">Know Thy Self Productions</a>, which <a href="http://rosaclemente.net/biography-of-rosa-clemente/'">produces</a> community activism tours that center around hip-hop activism, immigrants’ rights and voter engagement in youth communities of color. <br><br>In 2008, Clemente was the vice presidential nominee on the Green Party ticket. Today, she is a doctoral student at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. <br><br>“Our sisterhood is strong, it's always been strong. Now we need men to be allies and accomplices in smashing sexual violence,” Clemente said in a red carpet <a href="https://twitter.com/rosaclemente/status/950327670629265408">interview with Access Hollywood</a> on Sunday night. “It can't just be because you have a daughter or mother, it has to be because we are human beings that deserve the right to dignity, whether we're working on a Hollywood set or we're working at Kentucky Fried Chicken, whether we're a mother in the South Bronx or we're a mother in Beverly Hills.”

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images