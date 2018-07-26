A GOP Senate Candidate Is Raffling A Machine That Makes 'Untraceable' AR-15s

To drum up support ahead of a highly-contested August primary, a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri says he’s giving away a machine that can build “untraceable AR-15” rifles.

Austin Petersen is one of 11 Republican contenders hoping to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill in the fall. On Tuesday, he sent an email to supporters publicizing the giveaway of a Ghost Gunner 2, a machine that can build the rifle parts with no serial numbers, according to The Associated Press.

“Your right to bear arms is a fundamental, unalienable right protected by the Second Amendment,” reads the raffle page on Petersen’s website. “The government has no power to take away your means of self-defense.”

MISSOURI: US Senate Candidate “Triggers Liberals” By Giving Away Machine That Makes Untraceable Guns https://t.co/8CvCBAbVRp — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) July 25, 2018

As the Kansas City Star noted, Petersen is no stranger to firearm-related contests. He was banned temporarily from Facebook last year after raffling an AR-15 rifle on the platform.