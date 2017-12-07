Australia Celebrates As Parliament Approves Same-Sex Marriage

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands,” Wilson said. “They are the answer to the question we cannot ask. So there’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

The proposal, and Bolger’s answer (he said yes), are now part of the official debate record.

Conservative legislators tried to tack religious freedom amendments onto the bill but could not get enough support. The amendments were consistently rejected by other MPs, who have called the suggestions “superfluous” and argued that the existing freedom of religion laws would protect Australia’s religious institutions. Even still, debates and votes to the amendments delayed the final passage.

The amendments, noted AP, could still be considered at a later date.