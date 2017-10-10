Australian Model Makes Important Case For Parents Finding Time For Themselves

On Friday, Australian actress and model Megan Gale posted a photo that shows her and her partner, Australian Football League player Shaun Hampson, on their way to date night. It wasn’t long before commenters criticized the mom of two for enjoying time on her own after giving birth to her second child a couple weeks ago. That’s when Gale made the perfect case for parents being able to guiltlessly take time for themselves.

In her original post, Gale wrote that she and Hampson left their 3-year-old son River with “his Nanna” and her daughter Rosie, who was born in late September, with “her Nonna” so the couple could enjoy a quick break.

A post shared by MEGAN GALE (@megankgale) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

“With about 10 mins to get ready my man & I are out for a quick dinner date,” Gale wrote. “Missing our babies but SO important for parents to have some couple time when/if they can grab it.”

After receiving comments from people who disagreed with her date night decision, Gale edited her post. In the caption, she wrote that she and Hampson went out for a one-hour dinner three minutes away from home. The couple also helped get the kids prepared before they left, and Gale had pumped enough milk for her newborn to have while she was gone.

The model also wrote that she deleted the comments “projecting negativity” and encouraged other parents to prioritize themselves when they can.

“For sure we have to devote the majority of our time to our kids,” she wrote. “However, IF it can be managed well, stealing an hour or two, here and there as a couple or an individual is a ‘win’ for parents.”