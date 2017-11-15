Australia moved one step closer to marriage equality on Wednesday — and cameras were on hand to capture the nation’s rainbow-embellished glee.
In a nationwide postal poll, an overwhelming majority supported the legalization of same-sex marriage. The results showed that 7.8 million Australians ― 61.6 percent of respondents ― voted yes.
More than 12.7 million people participated in the voluntary survey, for a nationwide response rate of nearly 80 percent.
The issue will now go to the Australian Parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised a vote on legalizing same-sex marriage before Christmas.
“The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.
Here are some of the jubilant photos and Twitter posts from around the nation:
