Australia moved one step closer to marriage equality on Wednesday — and cameras were on hand to capture the nation’s rainbow-embellished glee.

In a nationwide postal poll, an overwhelming majority supported the legalization of same-sex marriage. The results showed that 7.8 million Australians ― 61.6 percent of respondents ― voted yes.

More than 12.7 million people participated in the voluntary survey, for a nationwide response rate of nearly 80 percent.

The issue will now go to the Australian Parliament. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised a vote on legalizing same-sex marriage before Christmas.

“The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Here are some of the jubilant photos and Twitter posts from around the nation:

Scott Barbour via Getty Images The celebration at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images More of the celebrants at the state library.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images A 'flash mob' performs at a street party in Melbourne.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images A couple hugs at the gathering at the state library.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images The leader of Australia's Labor Party, Bill Shorten, joins the cheering at the state library as the results of the nationwide poll on legalizing same-sex marriage are announced.

Don Arnold via Getty Images People celebrate in Sydney.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Cousins Hope Voigt, Mathilda Bowman and Rory Voigt are part of the crowd in Sydney.

James Alcock via Getty Images Supporters of legalizing same-sex marriage listen to speeches at Taylor Square in the heart of Sydney's gay precinct.

The Story Bridge/Brisbane River looking great lit up in recognition of today’s result 🌈 #AustraliaSaidYES #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/wr8FireSL2 — Alex Gregg (@AlexJGregg) November 15, 2017

Don Arnold via Getty Images David Bryant and Nick Higgins rejoice in Sydney.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Mathilda Bowman, 5, looks on as her mothers, Kate Bowman and Melinda Voigt, each place a hand on her shoulder in Sydney.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images The Golden Princess arrives in Sydney Harbour flying the rainbow flag in support of marriage equality.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images Rebecca Davies (left) and her partner, Paula Van Bruggen, kiss in Melbourne as the results of the poll on legalizing same-sex are announced.

James Alcock via Getty Images Victor De Sousa (left) and Chris Murray share the moment in Taylor Square in Sydney.

The crowd has been told to hug and tell the person next to them that they are loved. Yes. How’s the sign! #SSM #marriageequaility pic.twitter.com/82GHWfdsVV — Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) November 14, 2017