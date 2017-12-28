Authors Rising Through Their Transparency

Are you dreaming of writing a book? However, you are afraid of what others may think or say about what it is you have to offer the world? You are not alone if you have or are experiencing any of these negative self-talk narratives such as:

“my story is just like everyone else”

“what I have to say is not that important”

“no one will want to read my book”

“what will people say and think”

“can my book really help anyone”

These authors have battled in one way or another some form a fear or challenge as it pertains to seeing their dream of becoming a published author materialize. But they did it! Be assured that on the other side of fear is where you want to be. You must walk right up to fear and look it in the face and say, “Not today fear, today I will fulfill my calling!” Allow me to introduce some courageous authors who have walked through their fears to show up for their destiny!

Taya Simpson 12- year-old author of How to Stop Bullying: A Guide and Journal - Taya states, “ I wanted to write a book to help other kids because I was bullied too.” Kristal Clark and Carla Yarborough- A Life Guide to living Victoriously Over Abuse - Rock: No matter what you throw at me; Paper: No matter how you try to crumble me; Scissors: No matter how you try to cut me down. I am an OVERCOMER! Todd Alan Cudabeck- Six Keys to Life Mastery: Unlocking Life Skills for Successful Living - Todd states, “ Today I can honestly say that I know who I am. I know my gifts, and I am grateful that every morning I wake again to a new day.” Kathei McCoy- To Mothers Raising Sons: How to Love them to Life Instead of Death - “This book takes you on my journey of love, devastating loss, and triumph!” Latoya Dukes-Breakthrough the Unbreakable: My Truth and Lies of Sexual Abuse - “My truth versus their lies and the lies I told myself.” Maria Y Drayton- The King and I: Steps for Living in Today’s World Through Intimacy with the Lord - “I grew up reading Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret”, by Judy Blume. Of course, I changed the title to Are you there God? It’s me, Maria.” These authors bio’s and or books can be found at www.mylifechronicles.org and www.amazon.com.