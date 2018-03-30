Autopsy Shows Police Shot Unarmed Man Stephon Clark 8 Times

“Gun! Gun, gun, gun!” one officer shouted in police bodycam footage that the department released last week. Both officers can be seen unleashing a hail of gunfire on the unarmed man. Clark had no gun, only a cellphone.

Another video from the police helicopter that was following Clark the night of his killing shows thermal images of Clark hopping over fences and running from police as they pursue him. Moments later, his body crumples to the ground.