There are “Avengers: Infinity War” spoilers below. Obviously.

Aw, snap!

Thanos’ deadly finger snap at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” caused a number of fan-favorite Marvel characters to crumble into ash before our very eyes.

But given the conceit ― Thanos destroyed half the life in the universe with that single snap ― many were left wondering: What happened to everyone off screen?

In an interview with HuffPost on Friday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the fates of various Marvel characters we didn’t see in “Infinity War.” Did they turn into dust? Are they safe? Are their statuses too spoilery to even talk about?

The brothers prefaced their responses by saying that they would need to censor themselves when it came to certain Avengers and their associates. But without further ado, here are the off-screen characters who died and survived in “Infinity War”:

Howard the Duck (Seth Green)

Status: He’s safe.

Director comments: “He survived,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Howard made appearances in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, and it looks like he’s going to have a chance to make it a hat trick in “Guardians 3.”

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)

Marvel and Disney Natalie Portman as Jane in "Thor: The Dark World."

Status: Too spoilery.

Director comments: “When we say spoiler, [we mean] potential spoiler,” Anthony clarified after I was a bit shocked they couldn’t comment on Jane.

Thoughts: Whoa, what? Natalie Portman hasn’t been a part of the MCU since “Thor: The Dark World” back in 2013. However, Portman has said she’d be open to returning to the Marvel realm, so maybe a Thor-Jane reunion is on the horizon.

Actor Loki (Matt Damon)

Marvel and Disney Matt Damon as an actor playing Loki in "Thor Ragnarok."

Status: He’s dead.

Director comments: “Did not survive,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Matt Deadman, amirite?

Betty Ross (Liv Tyler)

Status: She’s dead too.

Director comments: “Gone,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Betty Ross was last seen in “Incredible Hulk” (2008), but she was rumored to appear in “Infinity War.” That didn’t happen, and there’s probably not much hope for an “Avengers 4” cameo either since now she’s a pile of dust.

Korg and Miek (Taika Waititi)

Marvel and Disney Taika Waititi as Korg in "Thor Ragnarok."

Status: Too spoilery, but probably still rockin’.

Director comments: “Spoiler,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said there are big plans for “Thor Ragnarok” fan favorites Korg and Miek. We know half of the peeps on the Asgardian ship escaped from Thanos, so it looks this rock guy and that insect/slug thing are going to be around for a while. #SlugLife.

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Marvel and Disney Letitia Wright as Shuri in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Status: Weirdly unknown.

Director comments: “Spoiler,” said Joe.

Thoughts: In interviews, the Russo brothers have mentioned Shuri as a possible replacement for Black Panther, so it doesn’t make sense why they wouldn’t just say she’s OK. But yeah, she’s probably OK.

Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander)

Status: Super dead.

Director comments: “Gone,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Jaimie Alexander wasn’t in “Thor Ragnarok” because of filming obligations for “Blindspot.” The Russos confirmed she won’t be in “Avengers 4” because of obligations to being a mound of ashes.

Ned (Jacob Batalon)

Status: Too spoilery.

Director comments: “Spoiler,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Ned had better be all right. If Peter Parker doesn’t come back, he’s got a whole “Spider-Man” sequel to carry by himself.

Aunt May (Marisa Tomei)

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Marisa Tomei at the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere in Hollywood.

Status: Aunt May is OK.

Director comments: “Safe,” said Anthony.

Thoughts: May probably isn’t going to play a big role, or potentially any role, in “Avengers 4,” but at least we can sleep well knowing she’s not been reduced to powdery residue.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)

Marvel and Disney Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia in "Black Panther."

Status: Unknown, but probably safe because #WakandaForever.

Director comments: When asked why she didn’t appear in “Infinity War,” Joe said, “She’s on missions.” Anthony added, “Yeah, deep undercover.”

Thoughts: We don’t know for sure what happened to Nakia, but the directors said she’s out on missions, so we’re going to accept that and hope for the best.