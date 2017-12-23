'Avengers' Time Travel Theory Could Explain The Future Of The Franchise

Will the “Avengers” series end for good, or will it take a new form after “Infinity Wars” and the as-of-yet unnamed fourth film?

Marvel heads have hinted that even revealing the title of the fourth “Avengers” film would be a spoiler, leading some to believe that we will one day be getting a new Avengers team altogether.

On Friday, “Nerdist News” host Jessica Chobot laid out why a “Back To The Future” -esque time travel plot could create a new group of Avengers while connecting the remaining unconnected dots of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.