Macaroni and cheese is a sacred dish for many folks, which is why the latest attempt to make it “healthier” is being met with fire.

Low calorie mac and cheese 😍 😍 pic.twitter.com/j4HMY9xafC — Healthy Food (@TheFitFood) August 18, 2017

Not only does the recipe involve heating up avocado ― which is basically a crime in itself ― but it calls for only goat cheese and low-fat mozzarella, with no mention of the usual cheddar.

Twitter couldn’t handle the defilement:

good morning to everyone except that horrifically evil avocado mac and cheese person — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) August 20, 2017

It was the lack of cheese that got to me. Why use a shit ton of avocado but little to no cheese? Mac and cheese is supposed to be unhealthy — ManicPixieDreamAlien (@funeral_fairy) August 20, 2017

This is me calling the police on that nasty avocado mac 'n cheese. pic.twitter.com/dBrGy6tmJk — Race Woman 🍑 (@AFarray) August 20, 2017

Food magazine: I've made a delicious low calorie mac and cheese out of avocado, granola, and kale!

Me: pic.twitter.com/fPy1ARPoEe — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) August 20, 2017

The world is difficult enough without some heartless asshole ruining both mac & cheese and avocado in a single dish. — Lauren Abramo (@LaurenAbramo) August 20, 2017

Keep the pineapple off my pizza.

Keep the Avocado out of my mac n cheese.

And Stop putting fruit on my cheesecake.

*gets off soapbox* — SebastianTroy (@00MadHatter) August 21, 2017

today i feel like fighting nazis and people who use avocado as a substitute for cheese in mac n cheese — stabby misandrist (@Girl_wonderX) August 20, 2017

I just witnessed avocado mac n cheese and now my day is ruined pic.twitter.com/vSBRMr2IXE — Chelsea Nicole✨ (@_WhatTheChell_) August 20, 2017

And it’s certainly not the first time people have attempted healthier takes on the classic dish. There are plenty of recipes for butternut squash mac and cheese floating around the web; “The Chew” calls it a viewer favorite.